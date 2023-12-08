'Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand', appeals PM Modi at summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Uttarakhand Investors' Summit today, renewed his call for couples to consider having at least one destination wedding in the picturesque state. "Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand," PM Modi said at the event.

This comes after the Prime Minister recently questioned the trend of "big families" organising weddings overseas, and asked them to conduct such events in India, instead.

Comparing the concept to the successful "Make in India" campaign, PM Modi emphasized the potential of "Wed in India" to boost tourism and economic activity within the country.

"In our country, it is believed that God forms pairs for everyone. Then, why do these pairs go to foreign countries to start their new journey (of married life)?" PM Modi asked.

He believes that as part of the destination wedding trend, young people should have at least one wedding in Uttarakhand, making the hill state a prominent "destination wedding spot."

"If 5,000 such weddings happen in a single year, then the infrastructure of Uttarakhand would improve on its own," the Prime Minister said at the Uttarakhand Investors' Summit.

PM Modi, during his 107th 'Mann ki Baat' address, expressed concern over the popularity of overseas destination weddings among India's affluent families. Modi highlighted that this trend, largely followed by the country's "big families," causes a significant outflow of money from the Indian economy.

He made a plea to these families to consider conducting such grand events within the country, thereby helping to keep the funds within India's financial ecosystem.

"Can't you make 'Vocal for Local' your wedding mission? Why aren't these ceremonies held in our own country?", he asked, nudging the affluent Indian class to think about the local economy.

