British PM Rishi Sunak boldly criticises 'authoritarian' China at G7 summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking after a G7 summit, said that China poses significant challenges to global security and prosperity. However, he emphasised that leading economies should not pursue complete decoupling from China.

During a press briefing following the G7 summit held in Hiroshima, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised that China presents the most significant challenge to global security and prosperity in the modern era. Sunak expressed concerns about China's growing authoritarianism domestically and assertiveness on the international stage.

"China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad," Sunak said.

Sunak stated that the United Kingdom and other G7 nations are committed to adopting a unified approach in addressing the challenges posed by China. He emphasised that their objective is to mitigate risks rather than completely sever ties. Sunak affirmed that through G7 collaboration, steps are being taken to counter China's use of economic coercion to meddle in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

Recently, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who succeeded Sunak, made a noteworthy visit to Taiwan, becoming the most prominent British politician to do so since Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s. During her visit, Truss emphasised that the West should not indulge in appeasement or accommodation towards China.

Tensions have escalated due to China's growing assertiveness concerning Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own. Notably, China has never disavowed the potential use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Truss represents a more hawkish faction within Sunak's Conservative Party, differing in her approach to China. While Sunak seeks engagement in areas like trade and climate change while managing national security concerns, Truss holds a contrasting stance.

Additionally, Sunak announced that the United Kingdom would commence training Ukrainian pilots this summer to support the country's air force in its conflict with Russia.

Accompanied by Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak expressed that Ukrainian President's utmost priority is achieving peace. However, he emphasised that any peace conditions should align with Ukraine's principles.

During the three-day summit, the G7 demonstrated their readiness to provide enduring support to Ukraine in its dealings with Russia.

Also read: Hiroshima: US President Joe Biden stumbles on stairs at G7 Summit; watch video

Also read: PM Narendra Modi holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at G7 summit

Also read: PM Modi arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima ahead of G7 summit, to speak on ongoing global challenges