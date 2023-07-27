PM Narendra Modi’s to inaugurate airport near Rajkot city, Semicon India 2023 and many others in his two-day visit to Gujrat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day trip to Gujarat starting from Thursday. During this visit, he will be overseeing the inauguration of several significant projects, among them being an international airport located near Rajkot city. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating 'Semicon India 2023' in the state capital, Gandhinagar. This event aims to showcase and emphasise the various investment prospects available in India's semiconductor industry.

According to a statement released by the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Gujarat's inaugural greenfield airport, situated in Hirasar village near Rajkot city, on Thursday afternoon. The foundation stone for this airport was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017.

"Rajkot is an important economic centre for Gujarat and India owing to its small-scale and heavy industries.... Being located on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, this airport will aim to reduce the time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region," the Gujarat government said in a statement. The Rajkot International Airport has been included under PM Gati Shakti Project.

Following the airport inauguration, Modi will address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. During this event, he will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

The completion of these packages will result in the provision of water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and access to potable water for approximately 98,000 people residing in the Saurashtra region, as stated in the release.

Moreover, from the same venue, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library.

On July 28, Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be participating in the event.

According to the release, the exhibition's primary objective is to inform visitors about the intricate semiconductor manufacturing process and the impressive advancements made in this ever-evolving industry. Additionally, it mentioned that during Prime Minister Modi's recent trip to the United States, President Joe Biden made an announcement regarding the establishment of a cutting-edge semiconductor assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility in India by Micron Technology Inc.

"With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, the event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," the release added.