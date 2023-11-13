Post-Diwali air quality: Thick smog covers Delhi-NCR after Diwali celebration, Anand Vihar AQI hits 849

Delhi pollution news: A thick blanket of smog shrouded Delhi and its surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, a day after people burst crackers to celebrate Diwali. Due to this, the skies became hazy and visibility was significantly reduced in parts of Delhi and Noida.

Delhi-NCR residents burst brackets despite alarming pollution levels and the Supreme Court's ban on bursting of crackers. Key areas in Delhi saw large number of people bursting crackers till early Monday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Air Quality in Noida deteriorates to 'Poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



On Sunday, the national capital recorded its best air quality in seven years as the average AQI stood at 218. Delhi recorded an AQI of 431 in 2016, 319 in 2017, 281 in 2018, 337 in 2019, 414 in 2020, 382 in 2021, and 312 in 2022.

Air quality across Delhi continues to be 'poor' as RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh and ITO recorded an AQI of 290, 280, and 263 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality at the Lodhi Road area has also deteriorated to poor category as the area logged an AQI of 285 as of 05:54 am.

In Anand Vihar, the air quality index stood at 849. The AQI in some parts of Delhi also surpassed the 900-mark. Pusa Road logged an AQI of 970 whereas Major Dhyan Chand Stadium logged an AQI of 999 in the morning. Later, the AQI came down to 553 in Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Recently, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government imposed a complete ban on firecrackers due to worsening air quality. The government also considered 'artificial rainfall' to tackle the rising pollution levels in the city. This comes after the national capital finally breathed fresh air due to rain showers.

Despite this, the national capital's overall air quality remained in 'poor' category with an AQI of 204 on Sunday morning. Areas like Delhi University, IIT Delhi, IGI Airport T3, Dhirpur and Lodhi Road logged 'poor' air quality with AQI standing at 269, 221, 239, 228 and 218 respectively.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday that rain showers helped in dispersing pollutants and reducing pollution level in the city by 50 per cent.

"The rainfall on Friday dispersed pollutants from the city air. The wind, too picked up, helping cleanse Delhi's air of toxic matter. The showers reduced the extent of pollution in the city by 50 per cent -- from an AQI of 450 to 225. However, it's too early to say how long will be the impact of the showers on the city's air quality," Rai told news agency ANI.

PM 2.5 concentration in the city has been recorded at 20 times more than the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). During the last 7 years, Delhi has seen higher air pollution levels on and after Diwali.

