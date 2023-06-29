scorecardresearch
Business Today
Rahul Gandhi embarks on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur; to meet ethnic strife victims

During his two-day visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and interact with civil society representatives.

SUMMARY
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning left Delhi for Manipur to undertake a crucial visit to the conflict-hit state
  • Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and interact with civil society representatives
  • This is the first time that the Congress leader is visiting the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning left Delhi for Manipur to undertake a crucial visit to the conflict-hit state. During his two-day visit, Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and interact with civil society representatives, KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, confirmed.

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," Venugopal tweeted.  

This is the first time that the Congress leader is visiting the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Jun 29, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
