Business Today
Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, 3 other Indian-American lawmakers see ‘significant damage' to ties over alleged plot to kill Pannun

Indian-American members of the US Congress said that the allegations against an Indian national, accused of plotting to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, were "deeply concerning" and could lead to 'significant damage' in India-US relations if not appropriately addressed

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
SUMMARY
  • Indian American members of the US Congress issued a joint statement following briefing on indictment of Nikhil Gupta
  • The Indian national has been accused of plotting to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
  • The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning, the lawmakers said

Indian-American members of the US Congress said that the allegations against an Indian national, accused of plotting to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, were "deeply concerning" and could lead to "significant damage" in India-US relations if not appropriately addressed.

Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar -- the five Indian-American lawmakers -- released a joint statement on Friday (local time) that read, "The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning. We believe the U.S. – India partnership has made meaningful impact on the lives of both of our people, but we are concerned that the actions outlined in the indictment could, if not appropriately addressed, cause significant damage to this very consequential partnership."

Furthermore, they also welcomed the Indian government's announcement of a committee of enquiry to probe the alleged foiled assassination plot against India-designated terrorist Pannun.

"We welcome the Government of India’s announcement of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the murder plot and it is critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable, and provide assurances that this will not happen again," the statement read.

"As Members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority. The allegations made in the indictment are deeply concerning," the lawmakers stated.

The statement was issued after the Biden administration held a classified briefing on the Department of Justice’s indictment of Nikhil Gupta in the alleged murder plot of Pannun.

On November 29, Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in the United States in connection with his alleged participation in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil.

The 52-year-old was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term.

US authorities had said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier that India instituted a committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

Also Read: Telangana: ‘Highest level of gesture,’ say netizens as Revanth Reddy tells officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

 

Published on: Dec 16, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
