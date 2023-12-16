Telangana: ‘Highest level of gesture,’ say netizens as Revanth Reddy tells officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

Moving away from the regular practice, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for steps to avoid any trouble to the common people when his convoy moves through busy roads. Reddy advised police officials to take measures to prevent traffic jams, without stopping vehicular traffic, when he travels by road.

Stating that he has to undertake visits at the field level to ascertain the problems being faced by people, he asked the police to come up with suggestions to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles in the chief minister's convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15.

Reddy's move was welcomed by the people of the state, some of who termed him as the "Best CM" for such a gesture towards the general public.

"We should be very happy to note the humbleness and humane attitude of our hon'ble CM," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another added, "This is one the greatest respect towards people. Highest level of gesture."

"Hope others follow him," a third stated. Another user called him the "Best Chief Minister" for his move.

This is one the greatest respect towards people ✋✋✋🙏🙏👏👏👏👏Highest Level Of Gesture — bhanu chander (@Am4some1) December 15, 2023

#Telangana CM #RevanthReddy told police officials not to create inconvenience to people because of his convoy.we all aware that traffic will be stopped for it.hope it won’t be stopped now.officials are looking into possibilities

wonderful gesture by a CM 👏 hope others follow him — H K (@tweetsbyhk) December 15, 2023

We should be very happy to note the humbleness and humane attitude of our hon'ble CM. But valuable time and safety of our CM garu, are so important to enable him to be available for the service of our public. — Dr MVReddy Ex IAS, Love Farming (@dr_mvreddy) December 15, 2023

Relief for Public



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's crucial decision, issued directives to police officials not to stop or restrict traffic for his convoy, his convoy should be allowed in regular traffic as per the orders. — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) December 15, 2023

Very exciting 😍😍🫡



CM Revanth Reddy Ordered not to stop Traffic For his Convoy.



Best CM 🫡 #Telangana #Revanthreddy pic.twitter.com/3YCamEdc1V — Mirza SiraJ (@MirzaSiraj_INC) December 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the CM also asked officials to organise meetings in towns and villages for two days every month and take appropriate measures to address people's problems promptly.

"The chief minister suggested that officials should work hard to solve the grievances of people with sincerity and fix the time to solve them," PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

He also directed the director general of police to take up the appointment of Home Guards immediately in order to use their services more effectively in the police department.

