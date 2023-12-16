scorecardresearch
Telangana: ‘Highest level of gesture,’ say netizens as Revanth Reddy tells officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

Telangana: ‘Highest level of gesture,’ say netizens as Revanth Reddy tells officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for steps to avoid any trouble to the common people when his convoy moves through busy roads

(Photo: X/@revanth_anumula) (Photo: X/@revanth_anumula)
SUMMARY
  • Reddy advised police officials to take measures to prevent traffic jams, without stopping vehicular traffic, when he travels by road
  • He asked the police to come up with suggestions to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel
  • Meanwhile, the number of vehicles in the chief minister's convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15

Moving away from the regular practice, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called for steps to avoid any trouble to the common people when his convoy moves through busy roads. Reddy advised police officials to take measures to prevent traffic jams, without stopping vehicular traffic, when he travels by road.

Stating that he has to undertake visits at the field level to ascertain the problems being faced by people, he asked the police to come up with suggestions to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles in the chief minister's convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15.

Reddy's move was welcomed by the people of the state, some of who termed him as the "Best CM" for such a gesture towards the general public.

"We should be very happy to note the humbleness and humane attitude of our hon'ble CM," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another added, "This is one the greatest respect towards people. Highest level of gesture."

"Hope others follow him," a third stated. Another user called him the "Best Chief Minister" for his move.

Meanwhile, the CM also asked officials to organise meetings in towns and villages for two days every month and take appropriate measures to address people's problems promptly.

"The chief minister suggested that officials should work hard to solve the grievances of people with sincerity and fix the time to solve them," PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

He also directed the director general of police to take up the appointment of Home Guards immediately in order to use their services more effectively in the police department.

Also Read: 'Neither Governor nor Revanth Reddy spent a day in jail...': BRS leader slams Soundararajan's 'Liberation of Telangana' speech

Published on: Dec 16, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
