Odisha train accident: Indian Railways' 35 paise travel insurance for accidents; all you need to know

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in a pile up on Friday, which is now being described as one of India's worst train accidents. According to reports, at least 288 people have died and over 1,100 have been injured in the triple train crash.

Soon after the accident, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

The deadly accident on Friday has brought to the forefront the importance of travel insurance. It must be noted that while booking train tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or app, travellers have the option to avail themselves of travel insurance for just 35 paise.

Under this facility, IRCTC provides its passengers a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, permanent total disability, or hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey.

Here's what it means:

If a passenger dies in a train accident or suffers permanent total disability, then an insurance amount of up to Rs 10 lakh is paid. If the passenger suffers permanent partial disability, then he or she is given Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation. In case of an injury arising out of the accident, hospitalisation expenses to the tune of Rs 2,00,000 is paid for and Rs 10,000 is paid in case of transportation of mortal remains.

A look at how the scheme works:

According to IRCTC, the scheme is applicable only for Indian citizens who book their e-ticket through NGeT website application only. Citizens of foreign countries are not eligible for this scheme. The scheme is optional and is provided only for CNF/RAC/Part CNF ticket at the time of booking.

Customer shall receive the policy information through SMS and on their registered email IDs directly from insurance companies along with the link for filling nomination details. However, policy number can be viewed from ticket booked history at IRCTC page.

After the booking of ticket, the nomination details to be filled at respective insurance company site. If nomination details are not filled then the settlement shall be made with legal heirs, if the claim arises.

