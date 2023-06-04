Odisha train accident happened due to electronic interlocking, has nothing to do with Kavach: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the deadly train accident in Balasore has nothing to do with the Kavach train protection system. Vaishnaw explained the incident took place due to electronic interlocking. He also noted that it has nothing to do with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments about the accident. Banerjee had blamed the absence of anti-collision system which is why the train crashed

Vaishnaw told news agency ANI: “It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to change in electronic interlocking”.

Banerjee expressed deep concern and called for a thorough investigation into the triple train accident that occurred in Balasore. She further highlighted the introduction of anti-collision system during her tenure as the Railways minister.

Banerjee said: “There must be something behind this and a proper investigation is needed. The truth must come out. Had there been an anti-collision system, the accident would not have happened. No one cares about the safety and security of passengers”.

Vaishnaw also said that the rescue team’s focus is on restoration of railway tracks at present. His comments came after the commissioner of railway safety investigated the matter.

#WATCH | The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on… pic.twitter.com/UaOVXTeOKZ — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Vaishnaw and took stock of the progress of the restoration work, as per Railway Ministry sources.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is on ground zero since Friday night and aiding with rescue and relief operations as well as the railway track restoration efforts. Several coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These coaches then collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches too capsized.

