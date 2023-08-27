Several Delhi Metro stations defaced with ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ slogans ahead of G20 Summit

The Delhi Police said on Saturday that walls of multiple metro stations were found defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 to September 10 in the national capital.

The police said the Sikhs For Justice (SFI) released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations where Khalistan pro-slogans are written on the walls. SFJ activists were present in multiple metro stations in Delhi, from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh, with pro-Khalistan slogans, according to the Delhi Police.

In more than 5 metro stations somebody has written 'Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad'. Delhi Police is taking legal action against this: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/T6U5myjZyv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Slogans like 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Referendum Zindabad' were found sprayed in black on the walls of metro stations, according to the pictures shared by the news agency ANI. Legal action is being taken in the matter, said the police.

In Nangloi, a Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya wall was also found defaced with anti-India graffiti. A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, “It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police.”

"Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) also released raw footage of Delhi Metro stations, which were defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans," a senior police officer said.

"Suspected SFJ activists defaced multiple Metro stations in Delhi — from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh — with pro-Khalistan slogans,” he added.

Delhi Police later removed the pro-Khalistan slogans written on the wall of Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station.

#WATCH | Pro-Khalistan slogans written on the wall of Maharaja Surajmal Stadium Metro Station are being removed by the Delhi Police https://t.co/2mcKBfqJw3 pic.twitter.com/ss7UnKJM5o — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, about 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi as part of elaborate security arrangements and a smooth and efficient travel experience for foreign delegates during the G20 Summit in India.

In similar lines of efforts to prepare the national capital for the G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed suction-cum-jetting machines on the city's 35 roads as they are working towards beautifying and decorating the national capital for the summit.