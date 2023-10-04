Sikkim flash flood: 23 Army personnel missing after cloud burst; CM Tamang urges citizens to remain vigilant

At least 23 Army personnel are missing in Sikkim after a sudden cloud burst triggered flash floods in the Teesta river in Lanchen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam.

Some Army vehicles and establishments along the Lachen valley have been submerged in the flood waters, PTI reported citing defence officials. Search operations are underway to locate the missing personnel.

The floods started at around 1.30 am. The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream, the report added. This led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

Amid the flood-like situation, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation in Singtam.

"We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilised to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region," Tamang added further.

In June this year, the North Sikkim district experienced a devastating flash flood due to heavy monsoon rains. The flash flooding left approximately 2,400 tourists stranded in the region, and the Army was called in for rescue operations.

