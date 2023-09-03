Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Gandhi had symptoms of mild fever and is currently under doctors’ observation. Her condition is currently stable, ANI reported citing sources.

"She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," a senior doctor told PTI.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under doctors' observation and is currently stable: Sources pic.twitter.com/9uuZz8n4ra — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

The former Congress president’s last public appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. She was there with her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Recently, she met YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila amid reports of the merger of Sharmila’s party with Congress.

In July this year, Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of Sonia Gandhi on Instagram and wrote: “Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure”. In this photo, Gandhi was seen wearing an oxygen mask when their chartered plane made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to a technical glitch.

The flight was en route from Bengaluru to Delhi after a two-day brainstorming session attended by leaders from the INDIA alliance. A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked up to the former Congress chief and inquired about her health ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. The 76-year-old had assured PM Modi that she was doing fine.

Earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of a viral respiratory infection. She was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on January 12 this year for the treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on January 17 this year. Sonia Gandhi was again admitted to the same hospital on March 2 this year due to fever.

(With agency inputs)

