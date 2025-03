Rainfall alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check full details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall in northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weather agency also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 3-4 and over Odisha from September 4-5.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 03rd September,” said IMD.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 03rd; Odisha during 03rd-06th September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 03rd-05th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 03rd & 04th September and over Odisha during 04th-05th September,” the weather agency added.

Central India is expected to experience light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorms & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha during September 5-7 and over Chhattisgarh during September 4-7 and over Madhya Pradesh on September 7, predicted IMD.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Vidarbha during 05th–07th September and over Chhattisgarh during 04th – 07th September and over Madhya Pradesh on 07th September.”

Further sharing an update on the west India’s weather, IMD said, “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 03rd & 07th September and over Marathwada on 03rd, 04th & 05th September.”

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on 03rd & 04th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe during 03rd-06th and Telangana during 03rd -05th September,” the weather office said today.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 4, over Telangana from September 4-5, and over Kerala From September 4-6.

