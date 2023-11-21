Stubble burning: SC pulls up Punjab and Delhi govt on air pollution, urges to find alternative to paddy cultivation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Punjab government and the Central government to find an alternative to paddy cultivation in the state amid the rising air pollution due to stubble burning. The court came down hard on both the governments for politicising the issue of stubble burning.

It said that paddy is a water-intensive crop and that its cultivation is leading to the depletion of groundwater in Punjab. The court also said that the burning of paddy stubble is a major source of air pollution in the state.

"In our belief committee led by cabinet secretary must look into the aspect of discouraging cultivation of rice keeping in mind the wells running dry. Persons concerned must put their head together on this aspect," the court said.

The court, while discussing the idea for an alternative to end the practice of stubble burning, suggested that farmers who engage in stubble burning should be barred from receiving government subsidies and benefits, such as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. This proposal was made during a hearing on the Delhi air pollution case.

“On an MSP basis, why should anything be taken from the farmers who light the fires? I’m thinking out loud… Why should there by any purchase under MSP system from these people? Stick must also follow the carrot. Why should people who violate law benefit monetarily…,” Live Law quoted Justice Kaul as saying.

The Supreme Court further observed that the Punjab government has only been able to collect a small fraction of the fines, i.e. Rs 18 lakh out of Rs 2.6 crores imposed on farmers for burning paddy stubble. The bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and S Dhulia ordered to collect the remaining amount by the next hearing.

The court ordered the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments to provide a status report on open waste burning.

The Supreme Court also directed a commission led by the Cabinet Secretary to investigate the non-implementation of color-coded labels on vintage vehicles and devise improved methods of compliance.

“Why do you not make it 100% free? To burn it, all he needs to do is light a matchstick. Machine is not everything. Even if you give the machine for free, there’s a diesel cost, manpower,” Live Law quoted the court as saying.

Earlier, the court had directed Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to put an immediate stop to crop burning actions. This drastic decision arises amid escalating concerns over severe air pollution levels in the Capital, which are reaching threatening dimensions.

Regulations stipulate the onus of preventing crop burning lies with the local station house officer, chief secretaries, and the directors general of police governing these states. In light of these directions, the cabinet secretary has been instructed to conduct an immediate meeting with all involved parties. The law courts demand an outcome report from this crucial gathering to be presented by November 10.

