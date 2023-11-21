'We don't see it in geopolitical context': Sundar Pichai explains how Google looks at Israel-Hamas war

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, spoke about artificial intelligence and also talked about Google's role in world affairs, especially during the Israel-Hamas conflict. In an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Pichai discussed Google's work with different governments, focusing on Project Nimbus. This project involves providing cloud and AI services for Israel's military and government, done together with Amazon.

Chang asked Pichai about concerns raised by Google employees regarding the company's involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Pichai explained that Google is dedicated to helping governments improve their services and infrastructure globally. He mentioned that Project Nimbus started because Israel's Ministry of Finance wanted to upgrade its digital systems. Pichai expressed pride in Google's involvement, comparing it to similar projects with other governments, like those in Russia and Ukraine.

“You know, we don't see it in the geopolitical context. We see it in an enabling context. We want to be partners to these companies. There are times when information plays an important role in these moments, and we want to get those moments right,” Pichai said.

Pichai stressed that Google doesn't view its involvement in these projects in a political way, but as a way to help. He said they want to support these companies and that sometimes, providing accurate information is crucial during such times.

When asked about Google's influence in world conflicts, Pichai said that Google sees itself as a technology partner with governments that believe in democracy. He highlighted their efforts to share knowledge, support education for the workforce, and help develop digital systems, including AI.

Pichai explained that Google's focus is on enabling rather than getting involved in politics. He reiterated their commitment to being supportive partners, especially during critical times, stressing the importance of handling information accurately.

