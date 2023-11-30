Telangana election 2023: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, former cricketer Azharuddin and more cast votes

The much-anticipated Telangana Legislative Assembly elections commenced today at 7 am, witnessing the active participation of renowned personalities who exercised their civic duty by casting their votes early in the morning.

Among the prominent figures present were actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, who queued up alongside fellow citizens to cast their votes. Allu Arjun, casting his vote independently, and Jr NTR, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and mother Shalini Nandamuri, made their presence felt at the polling station. Megastar Chiranjeevi also graced the event, arriving with his family to contribute to the electoral process.

Former cricketer and Congress' Jubilee Hills MLA candidate, Mohammad Azharuddin, added to the celebrity turnout in Hyderabad for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Actor Chiranjeevi and his family also participated in the voting process in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The electoral excitement extends beyond Telangana, as the votes cast in today’s Legislative Assembly polls will be counted on December 3. This count will include results from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, where voting occurred between November 7 and November 25. Telangana marks the final state in this series of elections. With 35,655 polling stations in operation, voting will continue until 5 pm in 106 constituencies, concluding at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj shared, “The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in 106 constituencies and from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. More than 250,000 staff will be engaged in poll duties for the assembly elections.”

The electoral battleground has seen an intense campaign featuring national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and K Chandrashekar Rao of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Nearly 2,290 candidates are in the running, including notable figures like state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his minister-son KT Rama Rao.

The BRS has contested all 119 seats, with the Jana Sena and BJP competing for 8 and 111 seats, respectively, under a seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress, vying for 118 seats, has allocated one to its ally, the CPI. The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has candidates in nine city segments. The outcome of these elections is eagerly awaited as political dynamics unfold in the vibrant state of Telangana.

