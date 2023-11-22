Troll tells Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath to 'buckle up' amid fallen crypto kings, he responds with Bill Gates' pic

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday has shut down a troll who took a dig at him for having a conversation with a popular vlogger Nas Daily. On Tuesday, crypto exchange Binance's chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws.

Soon after, netizens started fishing out picture of Zhao being in the company of Nas. It also emerged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, prior to his fraud conviction, was also in the company of Nas, thus signifying the YouTuber as a harbinger of bad luck.

Manan Gandhi, an X user, took a dig at Kamath saying "buckle up gang" while attaching a picture of Kamath with Nas when he attended a NAS Summit along with other pictures of the vlogger with the fallen crypto kings.

Kamath quickly responded with a picture of Microsoft founder Bill Gates with the famous YouTuber with a caption stating "there's some hope atleast" along with crossed fingers and heartbreak emojis.

Netizens couldn't believe Kamath responded to a troll. “Tell me this is a parody account,” one X user commented. “No way bro replied lol,” wrote another. "Nikhil sir just replied to this? afraid of downfall," joked another X user.

During his visit to India in March, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Sharing about their meet, Nikhil Kamath shared a picture of them posing with the billionaire philanthropist.

“Breakfast with the man who knows everything about everything...@BillGates @BMGFIndia,” Nikhil Kamath wrote in the caption of his X post.

In June, Nikhil Kamath became the fourth Indian to join ‘The Giving Pledge’ founded by Warren Buffett, Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates in 2010, which means he'll donate his wealth for charitable causes.

