UK detects first human case of new swine flu strain; here's all you need to know

Health officials in the UK are investigating the first confirmed case of a new strain of swine flu, identified as A(H1N2)v. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the virus strain is similar to flu viruses currently circulating in pigs in the UK.

The A(H1N2)v infection was detected in a person during a routine flu screening test at a general practitioner (GP) in North Yorkshire complaining of breathing problems. The individual was tested by their GP after experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations.

"This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs," Dr Meera Chand, Incident Director at the UKHSA, said.

"We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases," she said.

A(H1N2)v swine flu strain: Here's all you need to know

Influenza A(H1) viruses are enzootic in swine populations in most regions of the world. When an influenza virus that normally circulates in swine is detected in a person, it is called a ‘variant influenza virus’, as per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

H1N1, H1N2 and H3N2 are major subtypes of swine flu A viruses in pigs and occasionally infect humans.

A total of 50 human cases of influenza A(H1N2)v have been reported globally since 2005. Influenza A(H1N2)v has not previously been detected in humans in the UK. Human infections with swine influenza viruses occur sporadically.

Based on early information, the infection detected in the UK is a distinct clade (1b.1.1), which is different from recent human cases of influenza A(H1N2) elsewhere in the world but is similar to viruses in pigs in the UK.

Also Read: Breakthrough in Uttarkashi workers’ rescue: Rescue team, ambulances enter tunnel