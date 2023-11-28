Breakthrough in Uttarkashi workers’ rescue: Rescue team, ambulances enter tunnel

Silkyara tunnel rescue updates: The team of rat-hole miners, who began the manual drilling operations on Monday, have reportedly reached the 41 workers trapped within the debris of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. According to India Today, ambulances have been lined up and mattresses brought in for the rescued workers.

Sources further said doctors, NDRF teams have entered the tunnel, and now stretchers are being taken inside.

A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said rescue workers entered the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday 16 days after the 41 workers were trapped in the tunnel, which is an integral part of the central government's Char Dham all-weather road project.



#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Ambulances seen at the site of rescue. Army, SDRF and all other agencies at the site.



As per the latest update, pipe has been inserted upto 55.3 metres.

Confirming the breakthrough, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the workers will be taken out soon. "As a result of immense grace of Baba Baukh Nagji (and) prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all rescue teams... the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labourer brothers will be taken out," Dhami posted on X.

बाबा बौख नाग जी की असीम कृपा, करोड़ों देशवासियों की प्रार्थना एवं रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में लगे सभी बचाव दलों के अथक परिश्रम के फलस्वरूप श्रमिकों को बाहर निकालने के लिए टनल में पाइप डालने का कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। शीघ्र ही सभी श्रमिक भाइयों को बाहर निकाल लिया जाएगा।

Family members of the rescued workers said that their wait was finally over.

Family members of the trapped workers who are expected to be rescued soon from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi say, "We are happy that they will be rescued soon. We welcome them in a nice way. We had told them that the rescue team would reach them soon."

An hour back, sources said that the rescue team is just 3 metres away from the workers. Uttarakhand Secretary and Nodal Officer for Silkayara rescue operation Neeraj Khairwal said that the rescue team has pushed the pipes till 55.3 metres.

"...As of now, we have pushed in the pipe 55.3 metres. Only a little more distance remains...It might be somewhere between 57-59 metres...It might take a few more hours if there are no more hurdles...By evening we are hoping...Let's pray and hope for the best," Khairwal said.

Earlier it was reported, after rescue the trapped workers will be rushed to a hospital for immediate medical care. A separate ward comprising 41 oxygen-supported beds has been prepared at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur, about 30 km from Silkyara, for the workers.

The road outside the tunnel, which became uneven due to regular movement of heavy vehicles over the past fortnight was being repaired and a fresh layer of soil was being laid for smooth movement of ambulances.

Here are the top updates of the rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel:

> The rescue operation entered the 17th day on Tuesday after the initial exercise took a hit on Friday when the auger drill, which was digging into the debris got stuck, forcing officials to give up on the 25-tonne machine.

> On Monday, 12 rat-hole mining experts were pressed into action for manual drilling through the rubble of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.

> Earlier the rescuers had completed about 47 metres of drilling work using the auger machine to lay the pipe.

> As of Monday evening, the remaining portion of the stuck auger was cut out piece by piece, and a steel pipe was inserted further into the partially complete escape passage.

> The workers have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on November 12.

> Uttarakhand CMO said PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up and took an update on the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

> The tunnel is part of the Char Dham highway and is scheduled to connect four Hindu pilgrimage sites through 890km of roads.



(With agency inputs)