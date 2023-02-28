Union health secretary writes to states and UTs over daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories regarding daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses that will be done from March 1.

"From March 1, 2023, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP)," he wrote.

He added that state, district and city health departments need to ensure the implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies.

Health Departments of the State must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management, the letter read.

He further added, "Health facility preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipments." Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured.

According to the letter, health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool or green roof, window shades, among others.

Rain water harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water, it added.

"I am sure that with your effective leadership, the State would be able to promptly monitor and manage the health impact of heat this summer," the health secretary stated.

Along with the letter, a standard template of public health advisory incorporating dos and don'ts prepared by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was also circulated.

Here are the do's and don'ts as stated by NCDC

Do's:

Stay hydrated

Stay covered

Stay alert in terms of local weather news

Stay indoors as much as possible

Don'ts:

Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm

Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

Do not go out barefoot

Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar- as these actually, lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle. Temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous.

