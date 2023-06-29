US to work closely with India to deepen bilateral ties, says State Department official after PM Modi's 'very successful' visit

A senior American official on Wednesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden state visit to the United States was very successful and the Biden administration will continue to work closely with partners in India to deepen and strengthen this very important bilateral relationship.

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi visited the US from June 20-24. Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. On June 22, the two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi's address to the Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, said, "This is not about just a moment in time. What this is about is steps and efforts to deepen and strengthen our relationship and our partnership with India. And we believe that last week's visit was very successful."

"There were a number of announcements made between our two countries, including steps to strengthen semiconductor supply chains. You also saw the President and the Prime Minister and our two countries speak about engine co-production as well as university research partnerships," Patel said, as per news agency PTI.

Patel also added that the US will continue to work closely with its partners in India to further deepen, and strengthen this very important bilateral relationship.

Earlier, a joint statement issued after a meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, said that the two countries have taken steps towards deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen economic relationship, including trade ties.

"The US-India trade and investment partnership is an engine for global growth, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 191 billion in 2022, nearly doubling from 2014," it said.

"The leaders support continued for active engagement between the US Treasury Department and the Indian Ministry of Finance under the Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue," the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden have committed their administrations to promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between the US and Indian industry, government, and academic institutions, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

