Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fact-finding report on Silkyara tunnel in a week, says NHAI

While the nation was celebrating the rescue of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel on November 28, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a circular directing experts to visit the site and submit a preliminary report in three days and a final report within seven days. As per the circular, experts were also asked to fix responsibility for the collapse of a section of the tunnel.

The circular, issued on November 28, which Business Today TV has reviewed, said, "It has been decided that a committee of three experts chosen from the empaneled list in the field of structures (bridges, flyovers among others) will be deputed by the technical division to visit the site within 24 hours of the incident in order to carry out technical analysis to find the reasons of failure along with fixing the responsibility for failure and submit its preliminary report within three days and final report in seven".

The November 28 circular for empaneled bridge experts was first notified in 2020 for inspecting and analysing the reasons for failure of structures. NHAI has empaneled 13 bridge experts out of which 3 are most likely to visit the tunnel, a government official said.

The official further added that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) will also conduct its own inquiry since the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel was being built by it.

"The broken structure of Silkyara tunnel will be repaired and post safety audit, if feasible, reconstruction can be planned. As of now we are exploring all options," another government official said.

The Cabinet, in 2018, gave its approval to the construction of 4.531 km long two-lane bi-directional Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel with escape passage, including approaches on Dharasu-Yamunotri section between chainage 25.4 km and chainage 51 km in Uttarakhand.

The construction of this tunnel was to provide all weather connectivity to Yamunotri, one of the dham on Chardham Yatra, encouraging regional socio-economic development, trade and tourism within the country. The travel distance from Dharasu to Yamunotri will be reduced by about 20 km and travel time by about an hour.

