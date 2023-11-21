Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: First visuals of trapped workers emerge, vertical drilling likely today; top points

The first visuals of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, surfaced on Tuesday morning. The development comes after rescuers achieved a major breakthrough by pushing a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel allowing supply of larger quantities of food and live visuals of the 41 workers.

The video shows live visuals of the workers as rescue operations entered the tenth day on Tuesday. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | First visuals of the trapped workers emerge as the rescue team tries to establish contact with them. The endoscopic flexi camera reached the trapped workers. pic.twitter.com/5VBzSicR6A — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Meanwhile, rescue authorities are likely to begin vertical drilling today afternoon to save these workers. According to a report in India Today, vertical drilling is likely to begin at 2 pm from Silkyara end.

On the ninth day of rescue operations on Monday, hot Khichdi was sent to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped.

So far, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruit and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand.

The IAF has been carrying heavy machineries to aid rescue operations at the tunnel site.

"#IAF assistance for the rescue operations at Uttarkashi continues unabated. Employing a C-17 and two C-130 J aircraft, the IAF airlifted another 36 tonnes of critical equipment today. IAF #HADROps will continue until all the equipment is delivered," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

Meanwhile, the government said on Monday that rescue operations are continuing in full swing to save the trapped workers.

"Committed to saving precious lives of all the workers, the Government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion. This 2 km portion of tunnel is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers," a release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways read.

"Electricity and water are available in this portion of the tunnel and workers are provided food items and medicines etc through 4-inch compressor pipeline. Today, a major breakthrough has been achieved when NHIDCL has completed drilling of another 6 inches diameter pipeline for supply of food, medicines and other essential items. Further, RVNL is working on another vertical pipeline for supply of essential items," it said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that they are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely.

"As part of the ongoing rescue operation to rescue workers trapped inside the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, a six-inch diameter pipeline has been successfully laid across the debris. Through this, now food items, medicines and other goods will be easily sent to the workers as per requirement," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Central agencies, SDRF and state administration teams engaged in rescue operations are working tirelessly. We are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely," the post read.

