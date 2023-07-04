Watch: Container truck hits car on Maharashtra highway, 10 dead, 20 injured

On Tuesday, a container truck collided with a car, leaving 10 people dead and 20 others injured on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

The truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh in the direction of Dhule.

The accident occurred around 10:45 am near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 kilometres from Mumbai, a police official told news agency PTI.

The accident was caught in the CCTV installed nearby; the recorded footage of the accident showed the truck being driven at full speed, crashing with a white car. As the truck collided with the vehicle, huge dust clouds were in the air.

VIDEO | CCTV visuals of the accident in which at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GpgiaB9XjB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

Several people who were standing on the roadside at the time were hit as a result of the collision. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, according to the police official.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, said the police.

In a similar incident in May, at least six people were killed, and 10 others were injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The accident took place near Sindkhed Raja town on the old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district, located more than 450 km from the state capital Mumbai.

The bus, which belonged to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune when it collided with the truck.

(With PTI inputs)

