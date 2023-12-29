Who is Nina Singh, the first woman to be appointed as chief of CISF?

The Centre on Thursday appointed Nina Singh as the first woman Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). She will hold the top post till July 31, 2024.

"Nina Singh, IPS (RJ: 89) assumed the charge of DG #CISF engraving a historic milestone as the first woman to helm this esteemed position. Her visionary leadership will usher this multi-skilled and multi-dimensional force to greater heights," CISF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Smt Nina Singh, IPS (RJ: 89) assumed the charge of DG #CISF engraving a historic milestone as the first woman to helm this esteemed position. Her visionary leadership will usher this multi-skilled and multi -dimensional force to greater heights.@PMOIndia@HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/gQVfoYo0So — CISF (@CISFHQrs) December 29, 2023

Who is Nina Singh?

Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently the Special Director General of CISF, which mans airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings and strategic installations throughout the country.

Nina Singh was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) as a Manipur-cadre officer. However, she later moved to Rajasthan cadre.

All you need to know about Nina Singh, the first woman appointed as CISF chief

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Nina Singh's appointment to the post of DG, CISF till July 31, 2024, i.e. the date of her superannuation or till further orders, a Personnel Ministry order stated.

Nina Singh, who hails from Bihar, studied at the Patna Women’s College and the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Singh has been a part of CISF since 2021. Her husband Rohit Kumar Singh is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as the Secretary of Union consumer affairs ministry.

Nina Singh has also served as the Joint Director of CBI previously. At that time, she oversaw high-profile cases including the Sheena Bora murder case and the Jiah Khan suicide case.

She has been holding the additional charge of CISF DG since the superannuation of Sheel Vardhan Singh on August 31 this year.

Also Watch: First woman to grace $100 billion fortune! All about L'Oreal's heir Francoise Bettencourt