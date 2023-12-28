'Will be glad to see our friend': Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi to visit Russia next year

President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Russian leader at the Kremlin.

"We will be glad to see our friend, Prime Minister Modi in Russia," Putin told Jaishankar, news agency PTI reported.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day official visit to Russia. Prior to President Putin, he met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Jaishankar, during a joint media appearance along with Lavrov after their talks, said he was confident that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will meet for an annual summit next year. In his opening remarks earlier, Jaishankar said that the two leaders have been in frequent contact.

The summit between the Prime Minister of India and the Russian President is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two sides.

"Honoured to call on President Vladimir Putin this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and handed over a personal message. Apprised President Putin of my discussions with Ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of our ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

About 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The last summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021.

A wide ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.



As strategic partners, discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation , Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and… pic.twitter.com/Uk9VTbZm5y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Putin also highlighted that the trade turnover between Russia and India is growing, particularly on account of crude oil and high technology areas.

"Our trade turnover is growing, for the second year in a row at the same time and at a steady pace. The growth rate this year is even higher than in the last year," he said.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a "comprehensive and productive" meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some "very important" agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

A comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov of Russia on our bilateral economic cooperation.



Noted the significant progress in trade, finance, connectivity, energy, civil aviation and nuclear domains.



Appreciated the greater focus on… pic.twitter.com/fPUyDqHL5X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 26, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)

