Fuel prices hiked again; petrol crosses Rs 101 mark in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices across the country were again hiked by the state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on Sunday, June 6, 48 hours after they were last revised on June 4. Petrol prices in Mumbai crossed Rs 101 for the first time. Petrol and diesel in the financial capital of the country are being retailed at Rs 101.25 and Rs 93.30 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Mumbai had crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29, 2021.

Fuel prices have crossed Rs 100 in over a hundred districts across the country, especially in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

In these cities, retailers have been selling petrol for over Rs 100 per litre for several days now due to higher VAT level on auto fuels in the country. In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, the price of petrol had breached Rs 100 on May 26. On Sunday, petrol was being sold at Rs 101.38 per litre in the city.

Fuel prices in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan remain the highest in the country, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 105.51 per litre and diesel trading at Rs 98.36 per litre as of June 6. Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur and Kakinada are some other cities where petrol is being sold at more than Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices were also hiked across major cities across the country. In Delhi, the price of petrol went up by 27 paise on Sunday, while that of diesel was hiked by 29 paise. Petrol now costs Rs 95.03 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 85.95 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.47 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.66 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 95.02 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.88 per litre.

After remaining stationary for 18 days due to the assembly elections in multiple states, fuel prices were hiked on May 4.

Oil extended gains on Friday, with Brent topping $72 a barrel for the first time since 2019, as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about a patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.

Brent crude rose 58 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.89 a barrel, after touching $72.17, its highest since May 2019.

Also Read: Fuel prices on fire! Petrol nears Rs 101 per litre in Mumbai