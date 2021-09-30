Petrol, diesel rates go up on Sept 30; check out latest fuel prices

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol prices by 24-30 paise and diesel rates went up by 28-30 paise. Fuel rates were last hiked on September 28 (Tuesday) and remained unchanged on September 29 (Wednesday).

After the recent hike, petrol sells for Rs 101.64 per litre in Delhi while diesel costs Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital. While petrol sells for Rs 107.71 per litre in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 97.52 per litre in India’s financial capital.

Due to the recent upward revision, petrol price has reached Rs 102.17 per litre in Kolkata whereas petrol costs Rs 99.36 in Chennai. While diesel sells for Rs 92.97 per litre in Chennai, it is available at a cost of Rs 94.45 per litre in Chennai.

Given the recent hike in fuel prices, petrol rates have crossed the Rs 110 per litre-mark in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior (Rs 110.01); Bhopal (Rs 110.11); Jabalpur (Rs 110.13); Indore (Rs 110.15); Ujjain (Rs 110.49); Betul (Rs 110.62); Tikamgarh (Rs 110.92); Balaghat (Rs 112.39); Rewa (Rs 112.53); and Shahdol (Rs 112.54).

Fuel is the costliest in Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. A litre of petrol costs Rs 113.56 while diesel sells for Rs 103.67 per litre in this district located near the India-Pakistan border.

Oil-marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise petrol rates daily by factoring in the value-added tax or VAT levied on fuel across different states, freight charges, average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the past 15 days and foreign exchange rate.

Global oil prices dropped on September 30 (Thursday) upon unprecedented rise in US inventories. According to the US Energy Department’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), US oil and fuel stockpiles went up last week. After the latest revision, Brent crude went down by 11 cents at $78.53 per barrel while US oil fell 5 cents to $74.58 per barrel, Reuters reported.

