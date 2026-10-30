New 5G phone under ₹20,000? Wobble's upcoming smartphone hides a big surprise

Price bombshell
A new 5G smartphone for under ₹20,000? Indian tech brand Wobble is preparing to launch its second smartphone, the Wobble Speed 5G, at a more affordable price than its predecessor. The company has confirmed that the handset will target the highly competitive Rs 20,000 segment. But can this relatively new smartphone brand offer enough features to challenge established rivals?
Camera makeover
Goodbye square camera island, hello circular design! The upcoming Wobble Speed 5G brings a noticeable styling change compared with last year's Wobble One 5G. The new handset features a circular rear camera module housing two cameras and an LED flash, along with a flat rear panel and a striking red colour option. However, the company is keeping the camera specifications under wraps for now.
Budget gamble
Wobble is making an interesting move in India's crowded smartphone market! Its first handset, the Wobble One 5G, launched in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs 22,000. Now, the company is preparing a cheaper alternative for budget-conscious buyers. The original phone offered a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 50MP primary camera. How much of that hardware will the affordable Speed 5G retain?
Launch suspense
The design is out, the price segment is revealed, but the biggest details remain a mystery! Wobble has confirmed that the Speed 5G will launch in India soon, although its exact launch date, processor, battery capacity, display specifications and final price have not been announced. With the company promising a balance of performance, design and affordability, buyers will have to see what the final specifications reveal.