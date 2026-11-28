Bisleri cites different findings by independent laboratories

The Chauhan family-led company said independent testing of samples from the same batch had yielded different results.

"Bisleri separately commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards," the company said.

Samples tested at another independent, FSSAI-recognised laboratory also met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria, it added.

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"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," Bisleri said. It called on FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results.

The company said it expected the matter to be "assessed against the same standards" applied across the industry and would continue to cooperate fully with FSSAI to establish the facts.

West Bengal sample found to contain coliform bacteria

Sources said on Friday that the sample, collected from Bisleri's manufacturing facility at Telipara in Jalpaiguri district, was found to contain coliform bacteria.

Both the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample. Following the findings, the regulator prohibited the sale of batch PB201 on 12 August 2026, the sources said.

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Responding to FSSAI's latest order, Bisleri said it had already recalled the batch of packaged drinking water at the regulator's direction after its sale was prohibited on 12 August 2026.

FSSAI had earlier sanctioned prosecution in Goa case

Earlier, the food regulator had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri after a sample collected from one of its manufacturing facilities in Goa was found to be non-compliant with prescribed food safety standards.

In the Goa case, FSSAI said the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits and declared it unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by Bisleri, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory. The laboratory also classified it as unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

Packaged drinking water samples being tested nationwide

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani recently said the regulator was collecting packaged drinking water samples from across the country, with laboratory testing expected to be completed within one to two months.

He emphasised that enforcement action was aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and did not create panic among consumers.

The central food regulator has also asked state food commissioners and regional directors to increase surveillance, inspection and sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water, and to act against companies in cases of non-compliance.

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FSSAI has been intensifying enforcement measures against food business operators and e-commerce companies this year as part of its efforts to strengthen food safety oversight across the country.

While FSSAI's primary and referral laboratories reported coliform bacteria in Bisleri's West Bengal sample and the regulator sanctioned prosecution, the company said two independent laboratories found samples from the same batch compliant. Bisleri has sought a review of the differing findings and said it would continue to cooperate with the regulator.