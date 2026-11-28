The motorcycle is powered by a 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 63 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Royal Enfield says 90% of the engine's torque is available from 3,500 rpm, aimed at providing better tractability across varied terrain and during long-distance touring.

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The Himalayan 750 gets five riding modes – Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom – along with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. Other features include cruise control, a 4-inch circular TFT display with integrated navigation and connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an immobiliser and a new 7-inch LED headlamp.

For touring, the motorcycle gets an adjustable windscreen, independent rider and pillion seats, an 815mm seat height and a payload capacity of 195kg. Its suspension setup comprises fully adjustable 43mm Showa USD front forks with 190mm travel and a Showa rear monoshock with 175mm wheel travel. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyres and gets dual front disc brakes.

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The Himalayan 750 will be offered with cast and spoked wheel options. The cast-wheel variants will be available in Aztec Green and Tectonic Black, while the spoked-wheel versions will come in Viking Bronze and Siberia White. The flagship variant will be offered in Antarctic Silver.

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The introductory prices are:

₹4,89,490: Cast-wheel variants in Aztec Green and Tectonic Black.

₹5,14,495: Spoked-wheel variants in Viking Bronze and Siberia White.

₹6,29,000: Flagship Antarctic Silver variant with a touring pack.

The top-end variant comes with bespoke luggage developed in collaboration with Italian motorcycle accessories maker GIVI. The package includes a top box, panniers, inner bags, heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate. The luggage system is designed specifically for the Himalayan 750 and does not require a separate mounting rack.

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Speaking at the launch, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and CEO, Royal Enfield, said the Himalayan 750 builds on a decade of learning from the brand's adventure motorcycle range. The Himalayan family has a global community of more than 320,000 riders, he added.

The original Himalayan 411 was launched in 2016, followed by the Himalayan 450 in 2023. The Himalayan 750 takes the range into a higher-capacity segment as Royal Enfield looks to expand its adventure touring portfolio.