DMK’s 22 Lok Sabha MPs could prove crucial

The Centre has linked the proposed expansion to the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029. The BJP-led NDA government needs the support of at least two-thirds of MPs to pass the constitutional amendment. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, whose votes could prove crucial.

Stalin had demanded that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats after the proposed expansion. He also called for the distribution of parliamentary seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, to remain frozen for another 25 years.

“The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise,” Stalin said.

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In a post on X, he said Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced if the number of constituencies is increased. He also reiterated that the current proportion of parliamentary representation among states must remain frozen for another 25 years.

In a not-so-veiled jibe at the Congress, Stalin added: “The shameless, ungrateful lot who abandon their principles for positions of power must understand this.”

Revised delimitation formula addresses southern states’ concerns

According to the sources, the BJP urged the DMK to support the proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, arguing that the Centre could otherwise pursue population-based delimitation under the framework of the 84th Constitutional Amendment. Legislation for such an exercise would require only a simple majority in Parliament, the sources said.

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The BJP reportedly made a similar pitch to other southern parties. Southern states have opposed population-based delimitation, arguing that redistributing seats according to population growth could reduce their relative representation and penalise them for controlling birth rates.

The DMK voted against the Centre’s previous constitutional amendment in April, when the Opposition defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

TVK challenges DMK to reveal its stand

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam challenged the DMK to declare publicly that its MPs would vote against the proposed Bill. In a post on X, the TVK asked the party to “openly declare a clear and consistent position on delimitation”.

The TVK accused the DMK of changing its position for political convenience. It said abstaining from the vote, staging a walkout or citing proposed amendments to avoid voting against the Bill would be “nothing less than surrendering to the BJP”.

Lok Sabha strength could increase to 850 seats

The NDA government is preparing to reintroduce the Bill during the Parliament session beginning on November 30 as part of its plan to implement women’s reservation from 2029. The proposed exercise could increase the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850.

Under the revised formula, every state’s Lok Sabha seats would rise by 50% while the existing proportions of representation would remain unchanged, delinking the exercise from the Census. The DMK’s formal position will become clear when the Bill is taken up in Parliament.