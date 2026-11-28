Nigudkar said the rally has changed the risk-reward equation. “With the kind of rally that we’ve seen, it’s probably more prudent to pare some of the gains that we’ve made,” he said.

That signals a tactical shift rather than a structural bearish call. The fund house appears to be reallocating capital toward segments where earnings visibility and growth momentum look stronger in the current market cycle.

Why the near-term view is cautious

The key concern is not business model disruption, but slower growth. Nigudkar was clear that Shriram AMC is “not really in that camp” that believes IT companies are doomed or that their models will disappear. The bigger issue, in his view, is that client spending remains constrained and pricing conditions are weak.

Advertisement

He pointed to an emerging budget conflict inside global enterprises: traditional IT spending is now competing with AI-related allocations. “A lot of these IT budgets are competing with token budgets,” he said, suggesting that this shift is contributing to pricing deflation and hurting near-term revenue growth.

AI could still become the next trigger

Yet the long-term view is far from bleak. Nigudkar argued that Indian IT services companies remain well placed to benefit when enterprises move from experimentation to scaled AI deployment. Their advantage lies in domain knowledge, data familiarity, and the ability to help clients implement AI in practical business settings.

As he put it, once enterprises “figure out the best use of AI” and adoption improves, more work should flow to these firms because they can help accelerate that transition.

Advertisement

Where the money may move instead

The broader interview suggests this is also a relative allocation call. Shriram AMC has been more constructive on large-cap financials, autos, consumer platforms, logistics and parts of the power value chain. Against that backdrop, trimming IT looks less like a negative verdict on the sector and more like a disciplined rotation into areas with stronger medium-term growth visibility.

For investors, the message is nuanced: IT may not be broken, but after the recent rally, patience may be needed before the sector’s next durable leg of growth kicks in.