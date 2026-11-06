₹1,869 helmet crosses 10 lakh sales! What makes Steelbird SBA-20 so popular?

Million milestone
A helmet priced under ₹2,000 has crossed a massive sales milestone! Steelbird's SBA-20 has sold more than 10 lakh units in India since its launch in January 2024. Designed for everyday motorcycle and scooter riders, the helmet combines sporty styling with practical safety features. But what makes this relatively affordable helmet so popular among Indian two-wheeler owners?
Safety secret
Can a helmet costing just ₹1,869 offer serious protection? Steelbird's SBA-20 features a high-impact thermoplastic outer shell and a high-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) liner designed to absorb impact energy during a collision. It complies with India's BIS IS 4151:2015 safety standard. But beyond its certified construction, the helmet also packs several convenience features that could explain its growing popularity.
Flip-up surprise
A helmet with a movable front section, built-in sun shield and sporty spoiler? Steelbird SBA-20 brings several practical features to an affordable package. Its flip-up design offers convenience, while the integrated inner sun shield helps riders manage bright sunlight. The helmet also gets a micrometric buckle and dynamic airflow ventilation system. But there's another useful feature hiding inside that daily commuters may appreciate.
Night protection
A small reflective strip could make a difference during night rides! Steelbird's SBA-20 features reflective material around the neck area to improve visibility in low-light conditions. It also gets a wind deflector and an anti-scratch polycarbonate visor available in Smoke and Chrome finishes. With Indian riders regularly facing dust, traffic and changing weather, these everyday details could matter more than flashy styling.
Price temptation
A helmet with washable interiors, an integrated sun shield and BIS-compliant construction for under ₹2,500? Steelbird SBA-20 is priced between ₹1,869 and ₹2,459, depending on the size and finish. Its removable interior lining can be washed and reused, making maintenance easier for daily riders. But before buying, customers should check the correct helmet size, fit and certification rather than choosing solely on price.