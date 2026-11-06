₹1,869 helmet crosses 10 lakh sales! What makes Steelbird SBA-20 so popular?

Price temptation

A helmet with washable interiors, an integrated sun shield and BIS-compliant construction for under ₹2,500? Steelbird SBA-20 is priced between ₹1,869 and ₹2,459, depending on the size and finish. Its removable interior lining can be washed and reused, making maintenance easier for daily riders. But before buying, customers should check the correct helmet size, fit and certification rather than choosing solely on price.