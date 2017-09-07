Your Aadhaar can be deactivated for these reasons: Here's how you can reactivate it

Lately, the 12-digit Aadhaar has emerged as the most important KYC document to be used by various service providers for verifying details of their customers at the time of providing services like mobile connections, banking services etc.

It acts as a great convenience to the customers who save considerable time in completing the process physically for the same. Therefore, it is important they ensure that their Aadhaar is active all the time. About 8.1 million Aadhaar numbers have reportedly been deactivated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The good news is deactivated Aadhaars can be reactivated. De-activation does not mean cancellation. A cancelled Aadhaar ceases to exist but the deactivated one can be activated by updating the relevant information with UIDAI.

When can Aadhaar be deactivated?

Your Aadhaar can be deactivated under various circumstances. An Aadhaar with mixed or anomalous biometric information or multiple names in single name is a good candidate for deactivation. Aadhaar can also get deactivated upon non-usage of the same for three consecutive years. So, if you haven't linked it to any bank account or PAN or for carrying out any transaction such as giving Aadhaar details to EPFO to claim pension, it is likely that your Aadhaar can get deactivated. Also children below 5 years need to update their details again. Also its likely that a child who enrolled for Aadhaar before the age of 15 may have his Aadhaar deactivated for failure to update it after the age of 15 as mandated by the UIDAI.

How to check if your Aadhaar is active

Here's a 5 step instructions to check the status of your Aadhaar

-Visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India, which is uidai.gov.in.

-Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number' link on the website on the right hand side.

-Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid or not.

- In the next step, enter a security code displayed as an image

-If your number is valid, the page will be shown, which will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered.

-However, in case of deactivated Aadhaar number, the page will not display the number.

How to activate it again?

A deactivated Aadhaar can be activated again upon re-verification of your biometrics or update of your card. You need to visit the nearest enrolment centre along with various documents for identity, address and proof for date of birth. Now, you have to fill out the Aadhaar update form and submit these documents. After providing demographic details, you will be asked for a biometric verification. Your previously recorded biometrics will be matched with a new one. Once the match is confirmed the Aadhaar number will be once again be activated with the permission of UIDAI. You have to shell out a nominal fee of Rs 25 at the enrolment centre. UIDAI will soon add more bank branches to the list of Aadhaar service/enrolment centres or 'Aadhaar Seva Kendras'.