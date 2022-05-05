Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi Start-up Policy, to provide relief to entrepreneurs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Thursday that the Delhi Cabinet has passed the Delhi Start-up Policy. "We are committed to making Delhi into a start-up capital of India. Launching the ambitious Delhi Startup Policy," wrote Kejriwal on Twitter.

"Youth is the future of our country. They have enormous capabilities. But our education system and politics is such that our youth is unemployed today, they are desperately looking for jobs," explained the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal noted that under the Delhi Startup Policy, the state government will provide relief to entrepreneurs. Students of state-run institutes can take off for 1-2 years to focus on business, he explained.

He added that the Delhi government will form a panel of CAs and lawyers from which entrepreneurs can seek help. The government will pay for the experts.

The government has formed a 20-member task force for providing young entrepreneurs with financial and procedural help in setting up companies.

The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups, Kejriwal said and expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi.

The Chief Minister also explained that Delhi's Business Blaster program, the Delhi Govt's entrepreneurial scheme which was so far available for students of Delhi's schools, will be extended to Delhi colleges. "Delhi's Startup policy to help the youth of Delhi. Delhi Govt will help Delhi youth with money, do their hand-holding," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government will help the young entrepreneurs, who have started their business, with fifty per cent of rent. "Delhi Govt can give a portion of the salaries to be paid by their firm. Fees for process such as copyright could be refunded," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government will also provide financial support to those who set up incubation centres in the national capital.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.

(With Inputs from Amit Bhardwaj and PTI)

