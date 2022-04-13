Centre approves Rs 5,911 cr for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till 2025-26

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 5,911 crore for the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till 2025-26, the information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said in a cabinet briefing.

Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) is aimed at capacity building of elected representatives of rural local bodies, such as gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

Through the scheme, the government expects to help 2.78 lakh rural bodies to achieve the sustainable development goals, it said. RGSA aims to improve equity and help achieve improved service delivery and transparency. The scheme will be extended to all states and union terriroties.

The centrally sponsored scheme was approved in 2018 for implementation from 2018-19 to 2021-22 with the main thrust on convergence with Mission Antyodaya and emphasis on strengthening local bodies in 117 Aspirational Districts.

"During the current financial year, annual action plans of 33 states/ union territories (UTs) have been approved and an amount of Rs. 547.411 crore has been released to 23 States/ UTs for undertaking approved activities including capacity building and Training of ERs and other stakeholders. Nearly 25,75,636 participants have been trained during the current financial year," the government said in a statement in March.



