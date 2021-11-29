Delhi: Ban on construction, demolition activities to continue amid air pollution crisis

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Monday that all construction and demolition activities in the national capital would remain suspended till further orders due to high air pollution levels. He added that Rs 5000 will be credited in the accounts of labourers.

"Considering the situation, we have decided to extend the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi till further orders. Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry are allowed," said Rai.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 7, he added. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after attending a review meeting with officials of the departments concerned.

"Red light On, Gaadi Off campaign extended till December 18, water-sprinkling and PUCC checking would remain in force. All these would continue till the situation improves," said Rai.

Rai conveyed that the campaign against open burning on garbage will continue. "So far, 8,480 sites have been inspected under the campaign, and 1,000 violations detected. The violating agencies, organizations, and individuals have been fined Rs 28.76 lakh," he said.

According to experts, low temperature and low wind speed have led to stagnant conditions and Delhi's air quality is likely to remain very poor in the coming days. The situation can improve if it rains, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, noted the minister.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday had re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following a Supreme Court order in this regard.

Meanwhile, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

