Dept of School Education welcomes Agnipath scheme; announces special courses for ‘Agniveers’

The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, welcomed the initiative of the centre to induct young men and women into the armed forces via the Agnipath scheme.

To support the central government's efforts, the department also announced plans to launch a unique programme, in collaboration with the National Institute of Open Schooling and the Department of Defense, that will allow Agniveers who have completed 10th grade to continue their education and obtain a 12th-grade certificate by developing specialized courses that are not only current but also very relevant to their area of service.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the launch of the initiative via his Twitter handle. The union minister wrote, “Welcome the forward-looking initiative of @DseIEduMinistry to institute a special programme in consultation with @DefenceMinIndia for enabling 10th pass #Agniveers to further their education and obtain a 12th pass certificate through @niostwit.”

Welcome the forward-looking initiative of @DselEduMinistry to institute a special programme in consultation with @DefenceMinIndia for enabling 10th pass #Agniveers to further their education and obtain a 12th pass certificate through @niostwit. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 16, 2022

The Department of School Education and Literacy went on to clarify in a press release that the certificates that would be issued to the 'Agniveer' candidates would be recognised throughout the country for both job and further education purposes. According to the department, this will help Agniveers achieve the necessary educational qualifications and abilities to eventually play a productive role in society.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan went on to state that Education Ministry remains committed to support the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. “@EduMinOfIndia is committed to support the #Agnipath scheme. Best of our talent in the best of our services is a matter of pride and a win-win for all,” the union minister wrote in one of his tweets.

@EduMinOfIndia is committed to support the #Agnipath scheme. Best of our talent in the best of our services is a matter of pride and a win-win for all. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 16, 2022

The Department of School Education and Literacy went on to state that under the Agnipath Scheme, the NIOS open schooling system, which is known to be user-friendly and easily accessible, is ready to open its doors to all Agniveers.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: Youth angry, give them full-term jobs, says Kejriwal

Also read: Agnipath scheme: Army aspirants take to the streets in Bihar; voice concerns about job security