e-Shram Card: Where and how to register online? All you need to know

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has developed the e-SHRAM portal in order to create a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW), which will be backed by Aadhaar. It is the first-ever national-database to have been launched for unorganized workers.

The portal was launched to prepare a comprehensive database of unorganised workers from different sectors like construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector, among others.

The portal will store details such as name, occupation, address, occupation type, educational qualification, skill types, family details, etc. of unorganised workers.

Who can register on e-Shram portal?

Any worker in the unemployed sector such as a home-based-worker, self-employed worker, or a wage worker can register on the e-Shram. Workers in the organised sector who are not members of ESIC or EPFO or not a Govt. employee can also register on the e-Shram portal.

What is the eligibility criteria for e-Shram?

The age of the worker should be between 15 to 59. They must not be a member of EPFO/ESIC or NPS (Govt. funded).

What are the documents required for e-Shram Card?

Workers should have their Aadhaar Car number, Mobile number linked with Aadhaar and savings bank account number along with the IFSC code to apply for the e-Shram card.

How to register on e-Shram portal?

Follow these steps to register yourself on the e-Shram portal:

Open the official website of e-Shram portal - eshram.gov.in.

Click on the 'Register on e-SHRAM' option

Enter your phone number which is linked with your Aadhaar.

Enter the captcha code and click on Send OTP.

Follow instructions displayed on screen

Fill in the details as asked

Upload all necessary documents

Click on Submit.

Take a printout

The registration is complete

The national database being created on e-Shram portal will eventually help the government to provide various social security and other welfare benefits to unorganised workers in the country. The e-Sharm portal was launched on August 26, 2021. Under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), beneficiaries will receive a Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cove after enrolling on the e-Shram portal.

