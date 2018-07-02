Filing income tax for first time? Now get 'instant' PAN card using Aadhaar

The Income Tax Department has launched a one-time service for those who need PAN (Permanent Account Number) card on urgent basis, especially to file income tax returns, for which the last date is July 31. The Income Tax Department, in a statement said the 'instant' PAN or e-PAN can only be obtained by those having Aadhaar card and need the unique identity of PAN for the first time. Applicants will not be charged for the service, which, as per the department, is available on first-come-first-serve basis for a limited period of time.

"This facility is free of cost and instant allotment of e-PAN is available only for a limited period on first-come-first-serve basis for valid Aadhaar holders," the department said in a recent advisory. Since the last date to file the income tax returns is approaching, the department is flooded with applications regarding PAN. The I-T department said the 'instant' PAN Service has been launched to facilitate those seeking PAN cards to file their income tax returns, especially first-timers.

The facility is only available for the resident Indians. The department said Hindu Undivided Families, companies, trusts and companies, etc are not eligible.

How can you apply for instant PAN?

First of all, visit the Income Tax Department website or click on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Go to the quick link category and select 'Instant e-PAN' option.

The next page will show the details required to avail the instant PAN facility. Select 'apply instant e-PAN' option, read the important guidelines and click on next.

Fill you Aadhaar details like name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar number and submit the details. The details should match with those given in your Aadhaar.

Once Aadhaar e-KYC is successful, the process of e-PAN application will be initiated.

While submitting the form, applicants also need to upload the scanned copy of the signature on a white paper in not more than 10KB size.

After filing of the e-PAN application, a 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated and sent to the mobile or email of the candidate.

Once the e-PAN is successfully allotted, the applicant will receive the confirmation SMS/email.

E-PAN can also be downloaded in e-filing portal by clicking on the instant e-PAN option and then 'check Instant e-PAN status' option.

Things to keep in mind before applying