Govt launches National Mission on Natural Farming to help farmers reduce input costs, investment outlay at Rs 2,500 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) as a standalone centrally-sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare.

The scheme has a total budget of Rs 2,481 crore (with Rs 1,584 crore from the Union government and Rs 897 crore from state governments) until the 15th Finance Commission period (2025-26).

NMNF aims to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming, a chemical-free agricultural practice that integrates local livestock and diverse cropping systems. This approach follows local agro-ecological principles, leveraging traditional knowledge and location-specific technologies adapted to the local environment.

The mission’s goal is to promote sustainable farming practices that provide safe, nutritious food for all, while helping farmers reduce input costs and dependence on externally purchased inputs. NMNF is designed to scientifically revive agricultural practices, promoting sustainability, climate resilience, and healthy food for both farmers and consumers.

Over the next two years, the initiative will be implemented across 15,000 clusters in gram panchayats, reaching one crore farmers and introducing natural farming over 7.5 lakh hectares. Areas with a history of natural farming practices, along with SRLMs, PACS, and FPOs, will be prioritised. In addition, around 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) will be set up to ensure the easy availability of natural farming inputs.

Under NMNF, around 2,000 Model Demonstration Farms will be established at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Universities (AUs), and farmers' fields, supported by experienced Farmer Master Trainers.

These practices will help reduce input costs, decrease dependency on external inputs, and improve soil health and resilience to climate risks such as floods, droughts, and waterlogging. Moreover, they will reduce health risks associated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

A simple certification system and dedicated branding will help farmers market their natural farming produce, according to an official release. Real-time monitoring of the scheme’s progress will be carried out via an online portal with geo-tagging and references, it added.

The mission will also explore synergies with existing government schemes and support structures to enhance local livestock populations, develop demonstration farms, and establish market linkages through local markets, APMC mandis, haats, and depots.

Additionally, students will be involved in the mission through the RAWE programme and dedicated undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses on natural farming.