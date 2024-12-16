GST Council Meeting: GoM proposes reducing GST rate to 5% for all individual health insurance services 

The 55th GST Council meeting, set to take place soon, will examine and review the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure on life and medical insurance. The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Health Insurance presented its recommendations to revenue officials from both the state and central governments on December 16. The report will be reviewed by the GST Council during its meeting in Jaisalmer.
Key recommendations:
These proposals, if adopted, could significantly impact the structure of the GST on life and health insurance, potentially reducing premiums and increasing accessibility to insurance products for more people.
At present, an 18 percent GST on insurance premium is charged. Sources indicated that the Council is likely to okay a proposal to exempt health and life insurance policies up to Rs 5 lakh from GST. The objective is to lower the taxation burden on lower and middle income groups. It is also likely to provide similar exemptions for policies for senior citizens.
The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and members from all states and union territories, is scheduled to meet in Jaisalmer on December 21.
