Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt to kickstart registration for Rs 24k-cr Gruha Lakshmi scheme today

The Karnataka government will initiate the registration process of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from today. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is a financial assistance initiative for the women in Karnataka, under which the women head of a household will get an assistance of Rs 2,000 per month.

The scheme is one of the poll promises made by the newly elected Congress government in the state. The scheme aims to support women and improve their livelihood. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the registration of beneficiaries at a programme at 5.30 pm at Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier this month, while presenting the state budget for this fiscal, Siddaramaiah allocated an amount of Rs 24,166 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for this fiscal. The scheme will benefit 12.8 million families in the state, the government has claimed.

While presenting the state budget, Siddaramaiah said: “Through 5 polls guarantees, approximately Rs 52,000 crore, will be spent annually, and expected to benefit 1.3 crore families."

Eligibility and requirements

Earlier this week, while announcing the registration date, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that all women whose names are there as the head of the family on BPL and APL cards are eligible for the scheme.

However, those women or their husbands who pay income tax or GST are not eligible under the scheme.

Women keen to avail the scheme should belong to Antyodaya, BPL, and APL families where she should be identified as the head, as per the ration cards issued by the government.

Only one woman in a family can be the beneficiary of this scheme.

The woman must not be a government employee.

Steps to register for Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme can be done both online and offline. One can either visit the assigned centre in the locality and get registered.

The woman head of the family needs to approach these centres along with all the required documents. While availing the facility of this scheme one can register for free at the centres.

Besides, state officials will also initiate a door-to-door registration process to log the names of the beneficiaries.

For applying online, eligible women can get themselves registered online by visiting the official portal of Seva Sindhu Guarantee scheme.

Documents required for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

All women need to submit the following documents to get registered for the scheme.

> Above Poverty Line Card/Below Poverty Line Card/ Antyodaya Card

> Bank-linked Aadhaar card

> Bank details

> Aadhaar-linked phone number



Steps for Online Registration

Eligible women can log into the official portal of Seva Sindhu Guarantee scheme.

One can choose and click on the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’ option on the site.

Click on the ‘click here to apply’

After filling up the basic information, the beneficiary has to upload the documents

After submitting the form, one should note the application form number for further reference.

The state government has also issued a helpline number for the citizens for any clarification on the scheme. One can SMS to 8147500500 or can also call on 1902.

The other poll promises were:

> 10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme.

> Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme.

> The Uchita Prayana scheme to provide free bus travel to all women across the state.

> 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

