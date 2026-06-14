Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced that the government has finalised regulations to legally authorise the use of 100% ethanol as fuel, calling it a major step towards reducing dependence on petrol.

"Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file, finalising the regulations to legally authorise the use of 100% ethanol," Gadkari said, adding that he had recently joined Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to launch the 100% ethanol-compatible version of the WagonR, Maruti Suzuki's best-selling car.

Advertisement

The road transport and highways minister said ethanol would emerge as a viable alternative to petrol, noting that several automobile manufacturers are preparing to launch vehicles capable of running entirely on the biofuel.

Must Watch: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Flex Fuel WagonR | India's Ethanol Revolution Gets Real

"Regarding motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp—which accounts for three out of every five motorcycles sold—has launched two flex-fuel models capable of running on 100% ethanol. Following this, companies like Toyota, Suzuki, MG, and Hyundai will launch 100% ethanol-compatible vehicles within the next month and a half," he said.

"Thus, ethanol will serve as a viable alternative to petrol. People used to laugh when I spoke of this dream, and some friends even criticised it," Gadkari added.

Advertisement

Hydrogen buses next - pilot project in Nagpur

The minister also outlined plans to expand the use of alternative fuels beyond ethanol.

"Soon, we will launch a pilot project in Nagpur featuring a hydrogen pump and two hydrogen-powered buses. The public will be able to ride these hydrogen buses, which will be powered by green hydrogen extracted from water using an electrolyser. That day is now near," he said.

Marks 12 years of the Modi government

Gadkari made the remarks while addressing a press conference marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi government.

He said more development had taken place during the Modi government's 12 years in office than in the previous six decades, citing progress in agriculture, industry, health, science, technology, infrastructure, women's empowerment, youth empowerment, and other sectors.

Advertisement

Highlighting government initiatives, Gadkari said the UDAN regional connectivity scheme had benefited 1.2 crore air passengers. He added that the government had provided a fund of ₹10,000 crore and fixed aviation fuel prices at ₹115 per litre to shield the sector from price volatility.

Responding to a question, Gadkari said operations of the Nagpur international airport are likely to be handed over to GMR on June 25.

The minister said the rollout of ethanol and hydrogen-based mobility solutions reflects the government's push towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation alternatives.

