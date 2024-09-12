MCA gives a boost to reverse flipping plans of start-ups

In a move that will help “reverse flipping” by companies that aim to relocate to India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has clarified the compliance requirements for such a process.

To this effect, the MCA has notified changes to the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2024 and has introduced a new sub-rule (5) to Rule 25A. Under this, in case of a merger or amalgamation, the holding company outside of India and the wholly owned subsidiary in India would require prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Previously, such companies required approval from the National Company Law Tribunal that could take a long time.

“Where the transferor foreign company incorporated outside India being a holding company and the transferee Indian company being a wholly owned subsidiary company incorporated in India, enter into merger or amalgamation, both the companies shall obtain the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India,” said the notification by the MCA. The new rules would come into effect from September 17.

The move is significant given that several start ups are now engaging in reverse flipping or relocating the headquarters back to India. Experts note this largely due to better valuations, government support and various incentives as well as improving ease of doing business.

Experts welcomed the move and said it would encourage more companies to relocate to India.

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha highlighted that the number of companies with a market cap of over $1 billion is at an all-time high. Along with this, the allocation of Indian households' investments in the stock market has also increased substantially. There are now 10 crore unique investors, compared to 3 crore in 2020, he noted on X (formerly Twitter). “Thanks to the bull market and the ease of going public, there’s a ‘ghar-wapsi’ of Indian companies incorporated outside. To add to this, the MCA formally opened the doors of ‘reverse flipping’ or coming home to India yesterday,” he said in a post on September 11.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, noted that the trend of reverse flipping has been the norm for many of new-age start-ups in the recent times, driven by more favourable valuations in the Indian capital markets, robust Government support, simplified regulatory frameworks, and easier access to capital. “The resilience and growth of India's IPO market provide investors with a viable exit strategy for realising returns,” he said.

Along with seeking prior approval of the RBI, the Indian transferee company is also required to file an application with the Central Government under the existing provisions of Section 233 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 25 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 for seeking approval on such India inbound mergers, he further said.