No change in existing currency and banknotes, clarifies RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified on Monday that there will be no changes made to existing currency and banknotes. With this, RBI has rubbished certain media reports which stated that it is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," noted RBI in an official statement.

PIB Fact Check has also posted a tweet stating the same.

Several media reports claim that @RBI is planning to introduce new currency notes with the photos of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam & Rabindranath Tagore#PIBFactCheck



▶️This Claim is #FAKE



▶️@RBI clarifies no change in existing currency notes



🔗https://t.co/U1ULRQ8cKB pic.twitter.com/5B5u91GpPr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 6, 2022

A recent media report had claimed that the RBI was considering a change in the Gandhi impression on the Indian currency and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was among one of the personalities whose image was being considered in future for certain notes. As per the reports, APJ Abdul Kalam was also being considered to replace Gandhi.

While the reports did not mention any valid source of information, the RBI has now shot down the speculation labelling the reports as 'fake.'

Even though the reports have turned out to be not true, the prospect of Tagore and Kalam being on currency notes had excited many on Twitter. See reactions here:

India's finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering using images of Rabrindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on a new series of banknotes.

A good initiative ,more Indian greats deserve this honor. — Tapeshwar Dev Singh🔰 (@MasterChiief117) June 6, 2022

RBI May Start Using Images Of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam On Rupee notes, Reports India Times — G Pradeep (@pradeep_gee) June 5, 2022

RBI considers using of Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam on Bank notes For the first time other than the Mahatma Gandhi on the bank notes!!



Most official clearification awaits ❤️🙆‍♂️!! pic.twitter.com/zWxxiYQsmF — Bhavesh Joshi (@Bhanubhavesh18) June 6, 2022

GANDHI TOLD TO GET LOST



The RBI is mulling the change in face on banknotes from Mahatma Gandhi to the man who gave him that title- Rabindranath Tagore.

They are also considering notes with Dr Kalam's face on it#Gandhi #BJP #politics #Rs10 #Tagore pic.twitter.com/GaDcUJsdHj — Negotium (@teamnegotium) June 6, 2022

Images of both legendary Rabindranath Tagore ji and Abdul kalam ji on indian currency notes soon — Mohit Gupta 🇮🇳 (@factual_dogra) June 6, 2022

RBI is reportedly considering using image of Rabindranath Tagore @ Dr.APJ abdul kalam , alongside Mahatma Gandhi on the New Currency Note !

Great decision by RBI 👏 pic.twitter.com/xGhG5eZeko — Chaudhary CSIR🚩 (@ChaudharyNetJrf) June 6, 2022

