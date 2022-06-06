No change in existing currency and banknotes, clarifies RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified on Monday that there will be no changes made to existing currency and banknotes. With this, RBI has rubbished certain media reports which stated that it is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.
"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," noted RBI in an official statement.
PIB Fact Check has also posted a tweet stating the same.
A recent media report had claimed that the RBI was considering a change in the Gandhi impression on the Indian currency and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was among one of the personalities whose image was being considered in future for certain notes. As per the reports, APJ Abdul Kalam was also being considered to replace Gandhi.
While the reports did not mention any valid source of information, the RBI has now shot down the speculation labelling the reports as 'fake.'
Even though the reports have turned out to be not true, the prospect of Tagore and Kalam being on currency notes had excited many on Twitter. See reactions here:
