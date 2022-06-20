PM Modi lays foundation stone of Coaching terminal at Mysuru's Naganahalli station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station. This will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crore at a public function at Maharaja's College Ground, Mysuru.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) explained that the Coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.

During the programme, PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). "It is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities for the diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders," noted the PMO.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said Karnataka is a state where both the economic and spiritual prosperity of the country are seen together. "Karnataka is a perfect example of how we can realize the resolutions of the 21st century by enriching our ancient culture", he said.

PM Modi added that in the last eight years, the centre has sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crore for 5000 kilometres of national highways in Karnataka. He further added that today the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore has been laid in Bangalore.

The Prime Minister informed that compared to the average of 800 crore rupees that were allocated for railways in Karnataka before 2014, this year Rs 7,000 crore have been allocated for this and work is going on railways projects worth Rs 34,000 crore in the state. Compared to the electrification of just 16 km of railway line in 10 years before 2014, the Prime Minister pointed out, the 1600 km rail line has been electrified in the last 8 years.