SC turns down petition seeking to restore concession for senior citizens on rail ticket prices

The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a petition seeking to reintroduce concession for senior citizens on railway tickets. Before the Covid lockdown, IRCTC used to grant concession in the fares of Male Senior Citizens of minimum of 60 years and Female Senior Citizen of minimum of 58 years. These concessions were valid for all trains including, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, and others.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah turned down the plea filed by MK Balakrishnan for restoration of the concessions that were discontinued during Covid in order to stem the spread of the disease.

"It would not be appropriate for this court to issue a writ of mandamus in a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. It is for the government to take a call on the issue keeping in mind the needs of the senior citizens and the fiscal repercussions. Dismissed," the bench said on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Railways Ministry said that Indian Railways may soon restore senior citizen concession, which was discontinued due to Covid.

The Indian Railways gave subsidies worth Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20, which comes to an average concession of around 53% for every person travelling, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha in February this year.

"Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens, at least in the sleeper and 3 AC. The government gave a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to the concession of 53 per cent on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," the minister told the Upper House.

He added that Indian Railways is still offering concessions beyond this subsidy amount for many categories like Divyangjans (the differently abled), students and patients.

Earlier, the Modi government had introduced Forgo Senior Citizen Concession option. The government had said that people who want to contribute towards the nation's development may book their tickets without the concession element.

Also read: Exclusive N. Chandrasekaran interview: Tata boss reveals new road map for India's oldest, most iconic conglomerate

Also read: 'Managed to kill three birds with one stone': Raymond's Gautam Singhania on Godrej deal

Also read: 'Managed to kill three birds with one stone': Raymond's Gautam Singhania on Godrej deal