UP Board Examination Results 2018 declared: Here's how you can check

The Uttar Pradesh board today declared Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2018 results. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP has announced the high school and intermediate results on its official websites. To check the results, the students can visit: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.



The UP Board had conducted high school exams from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and intermediate exams from 6 February - 12 March 2018.



To check the results, you can visit the official websites. Click on results tab - put in examination year and roll number - results will appear.



Ahead of the results, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Secondary and Higher Education Dr Dinesh Sharma wished all the students who participated in 'cheating-free' exams well. This year, the BJP government tried to clamp down on those who used to facilitate cheatings during board examinations.

To prevent cheatings, the government had made it mandatory for every school to conduct exams under CCTV camera. In result, over 10 lakh students skipped the examinations.



The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials to take on cheating mafias and blacklist centres that facilitate mass copying during exams. He also asked the officials to register FIRs against government teachers who run private coaching institutions.